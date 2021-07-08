A Recording Studio to Showcase Your Creativity in the Heart of Melbourne

Music is what keeps everyone alive and united. As long as you listen to your favourite song, you can easily forget your problems, even just for a while. So if you have a talent for creating music, don’t waste any more time and visit Spike Leo Recording Studios, home to up and coming artists and musicians. It’s a haven for accomplished singers and songwriters, which you can utilize to showcase your hidden talents. It’s time to bring those skills to the next level, and there’s no more time for hiding.

Spike Leo Recording Studios offers more than just recording music. They can also help in writing songs, producing music, and mixing them. In addition, they have readily available beat sample packs you can use as a basis for your tracks, all for a very affordable price. So let’s take a deep dive and see what Spike Leo Recording Studios can offer you.

Many Services Offered to Upcoming Artists

Spike Leo Recording Studios is a full-creative hub that lets you showcase your hidden talents with the many services they offer. You will be inspired to create innovative results in a space with all the tools you need. They offer Vocal Recordings, Mixing, and Mastering, where Spike Leo Recording Studios will guide you to find out your specific style and goals according to your influences. Here, you can find the perfect mix that you know will suit well into your song. Then, within one day, you get to go home with a ready-made track that you can instantly release.

Another service they offer is Original Song Composition. Again, their package is unique because they will give you four 3-hour one-on-one sessions where Spike Leo Recording Studios will guide you through the whole process from start to finish. Then, within 12 hours, your song is finished and can be uploaded to any digital platform.

Lessons to Hone Your Hidden Talents & Skills

Spike Leo Music Courses offers a music production syllabus aligned with international standards. The whole program is based on years of industry experience and formal training. It’s an immersive course supported by a syllabus and E-Book written by Spike Leo, a sought-after music producer in Australia.

Aside from the music production course, there’s an E-Book you can learn remotely from. It’s titled “The Secret 12-hour Songwriting Technique”. It’s where you will learn the secret to creating and writing high-quality music in under 12 hours. Everybody needs this book, from Music Producers, Songwriters, Beginners, and established artists. You will learn a lot from an expert in the music industry.