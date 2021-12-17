Improve the productivity of employees with modern office design

Studies have shown that there is link between employee productivity, satisfaction, and the office interior design, leading to a demand for innovative workplaces. Thus, many of the corporate giants have also discarded the traditional cubicle work environment in favor of a modern and flexible workplace. Additionally, the rapid development of technology, joined with the demands of collaboration and creativity in modern business practices, led to the acceptance of a modern office design. The following characteristics distinguish a modern office design:

Collaborative workspaces: Due to today’s incredibly competitive environment, where rapid decision-making and innovation are essential, the medium for collaboration has drastically changed. Organizations now prefer informal, collaborative workspaces over closed, private ones since social interactions and engagement are the main drivers behind innovation. Modern workplace designs feature open office spaces with informal collaborative areas that promote teamwork, unscheduled meetings, brainstorming sessions, and video conferencing.

Attractive color scheme: The colour of a room can influence someone’s mood and elicit emotions. Unlike traditional offices, which favored fewer colours, modern art-deco offices have vibrant, lively colors that inspire creativity and enthusiasm. The preferred colour scheme is bright, energetic, enhances concentration, and reduces stress levels.

Seating arrangements with integrated technology and flexibility: In a modern office design, technology plays an important role. The office interior design must have a facility of wireless communication throughout the office to have a effective communication. Furthermore, wireless technology makes it unnecessary for employees to always be at the same desk. With modern office design, it is also easy to adapt to organizational changes with minimum costs, thanks to easily reconfigurable furniture and infrastructure.

Good atmosphere: One of the main characteristics of a modern office design is the biophilic design trend. The idea is to create a natural atmosphere in the office by using elements that mimic the outdoors. It is possible to transform a dull and boring environment into a serene and inspiring one by using large, open windows and creating a small indoor courtyard. By adding pictures or paintings of natural forms, organizations can also create a visual connection to nature. Stress can be reduced, employees’ moods are lifted, and absenteeism is reduced in such a work environment.

A company's office is considered a home away from home for its employees, so employees must be working in an inspiring, productive, and healthy environment. As organizations focus on collaboration rather than isolation, the perception of interior design has dramatically changed. Office interior design is a modern approach that makes the workplace fun and interesting.