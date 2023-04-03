Home General Know about the Producer of Adhesives
April 3, 2023
Under Their Own Brand Name AFFYXTM is pleased to announce that after many years of producing high-quality adhesives for some of the most reputable firms in the world, it has become the largest private label producer and provider of turnkey solutions for adhesives in North America. This accomplishment comes after many years of producing high-quality adhesives for some of the most reputable firms in the world. Know more at https://affyx.com/.

Because we have been a member of Adhesives Technology Corporation for more than 20 years, we have a track record of delivering performance that is unmatched by anybody else in the industry. AFFYX is undeniably focused on delivering private label contract services and is dedicated to responding to the requirements of our clients in ways that have never been accomplished in the past.

AFFYX should be your first choice when it comes to Private Label Services.

When it comes to the production, filling, and distribution of private label adhesives, Affyx is the market leader and sets the standard for excellence. No one else comes close. Our wares are distributed across the entirety of the United States and Canada, and can be discovered at retail establishments as well as on construction sites. They have been granted permission to be listed on the product lists that are kept by the Departments of Transportation in every state that possesses such a list since they have been granted approval by both the ICC and the IAPMO. Companies that are comparable to yours work with us because it is less complicated and more efficient to handle procurement with AFFYX than it is to conduct product testing, certification, production, and logistics in-house. This is why your company works with us. Because of this, your firm collaborates with our organisation.

Even though we shipped our first private label order in 1996, which is when our history began, our promise for the future is to assist businesses like yours in not only succeeding, but also excelling in every performance indicator that is even remotely feasible. Even though our history began in 1996, when we shipped our first private label order, we intend to keep this promise. Hence, give us a call right away to start the process of providing manufacturing services for private brands.

