A Massage Therapist In Thousand Oaks, CA, Can Offer Many Kinds of Massages

Massage involves manual manipulation of the body, such as rubbing and kneading. A massage therapist may use light, medium, or firm pressure on the client’s muscles and joints to alleviate pain and stress. Know more about massage therapist in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Performing a Swedish massage

Individuals who benefit most from a Swedish massage are those who:

do not have any prior experience with massage

need to relax, need a soft touch

It is a great option for when you want to completely unwind and let go of your cares during a massage, in addition to helping to relieve muscular knots.

You will be undressed to the waist for this massage; however, you can leave your underwear on. Lying on the massage table, you’ll be covered with a sheet for your privacy. When the massage therapist needs access to a certain location, they will lift the sheet away.

The masseuse will probably use a few different techniques, including:

passive joint movement methods such as kneading with long, flowing strokes in the direction of the heart, deep circular movements, vibration, and tapping

A typical Swedish massage will take between 60 and 90 minutes.

Massage with hot stones

If you suffer from chronic muscular pain or stress or want to unwind, try a hot stone massage. In this therapeutic massage style, hot stones are used in place or in addition to the therapist’s hands.

Hot stone massage may be useful for:

relax tense muscles

increase circulation

pain relief and stress reduction

ease tension

Heated stones massage the whole body in a hot stone massage. Your therapist may use a smooth stone while she applies light, gliding pressure all over your body in a Swedish massage. We also make use of cold stones on occasion.

Aromatic massage

People who like scents and want their massage to include an emotional therapeutic component should have an aromatherapy massage. A massage like this one may aid in:

Perk Yourself Up

Minimize Nervousness And Tension

Alleviate Depressive Signs

Release Stress And Discomfort From Muscles

Using essential oils in conjunction with light, gentle pressure characterizes an aromatherapy massage. Your therapist will typically choose essential oils for your massage; however, you are welcome to express any preferences. Before being administered topically, essential oils are diluted.

A full-body massage will be performed as you relax and take in the aroma of essential oils from a diffuser. The back, shoulders, and head are sometimes the only areas targeted during an aromatherapy massage. You will not need to wear underwear since you will be removing all clothes.