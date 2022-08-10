All you need to know about the Attorney for homeowners’ associations and condominiums

The practise area of condominium and homeowners association attorney includes representation of condominium associations, homeowners’ associations, and commercial or mixed-use property owners’ associations, in addition to financial institutions, investors, buyers, and sellers. Due to the wide number of practise areas Henderson Franklin offers, we can offer our community association customers a broad range of legal services to suit their needs, including:

establishment and operation of associations

Enforcement and interpretation of covenants

Governmental document modifications

Liens and assessment collections

Appealing property taxes

growth inside a community

Analysis of successor developers

Developer turnover Regulatory approvals

Issues with regulations and code compliance

Legal action for construction flaw

Pre-suit HOA mediation

Contract creation and evaluation

standards for meetings and official recordings

foreclosures on liens and mortgages

contract disputes and employment law

Due diligence required of purchasers in struggling neighbourhoods

required disclosures from sellers

Henderson Franklin has a significant presence in the Southwest Florida areas with offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, offering convenience to our community association customers and a grasp of the difficulties unique to each neighbourhood.

Contact Amanda Barritt, Chair of the Condominium and Homeowners’ Associations Practice Group and Florida Bar Board Certified in Condominium & Planned Development Law Expert, for additional assistance in this practise area.

The firm’s main office is located in a contemporary five-story facility in the centre of downtown Fort Myers that was built to provide our attorneys, staff, and clients with a productive yet comfortable working environment. The Lee County Justice Centre is across the street from us, and the Federal Courthouse is two streets away. Our Bonita Springs office offers a comprehensive range of services to our customers in southern Lee County and the Naples area, including real estate, litigation, and estate planning. The Naples office serves residents and business owners in Collier County and is conveniently located next to US 41/Tamiami Trail North. It features panoramic views of Naples and provides free parking.

